Some don't want farmers to earn more profit, sell produce anywhere in country: PM Modi slams Oppn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at those opposing the newly passed farm bills in the recently concluded Parliament session saying these people are insulting farmers and do not want them (farmers) to sell their produce anywhere in the country. PM Modi's remark came in wake of protests over new farm bills when some protesters said to be related to Congress' youth wing set a tractor on fire near India Gate in New Delhi on Monday.

Protests against the new farm bills are taking place in Punjab and Haryana but the government is appealing to farmers not to fall for opposition's manipulation.

Speaking while inaugurating several developmental projects for Uttarakhand via video conferencing, PM Modi said some people are protesting just for the sake of protesting. He said with the passage of new farm bills, farmers will now be able to sell their produce to anyone and anywhere in country. The new laws will liberate them from old custom and they no longer will be exploited by middlemen who want to gain more profit by purchasing farmers' produce for low prices.

PM Modi hit out at the opposition saying for years they continued ranting about giving MSP (Minimum Support Price) but never walk the talk, adding it was under the NDA government that the MSP was brought in according to the Swaminathan Commission.

The Prime Minister further apprised farmers and appealed them not to be manipulated by those protesting and opposition who are misinforming that MSP will be discontinued. saying that farmers will continue to get Minimum Support Price.

