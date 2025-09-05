Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and Teachers’ Day: PM Modi calls for peace, justice and respect for education PM Modi praised the dedication of teachers, noting that their role in nurturing young minds forms the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. He said their commitment and compassion are invaluable in shaping individuals and society at large.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 5) extended his greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. In a message shared on X, PM Modi said, “May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!”

Milad-un-Nabi is observed with prayers and community gatherings across the country, celebrating the Prophet’s life and teachings that emphasize compassion, service to humanity, and justice.

Honouring teachers on Teachers’ Day

Alongside his Eid greeting, the Prime Minister also conveyed warm wishes on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President, an eminent philosopher, and a distinguished teacher.

PM Modi praised the dedication of teachers, noting that their role in nurturing young minds forms the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. He said their commitment and compassion are invaluable in shaping individuals and society at large.

The day was also an occasion to remember Dr Radhakrishnan’s life, thoughts, and contributions to education and philosophy.

A day of dual reflections

September 5 this year saw two significant observances- Milad-un-Nabi, a day marking faith, compassion, and community harmony, and Teachers’ Day, paying tribute to those who dedicate themselves to education and nation-building.

PM Modi’s greetings emphasised both universal brotherhood and the importance of education, setting the tone for reflection and celebration across the country.