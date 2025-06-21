Yoga shows direction to peace amid global unrest, unites the world: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm greetings to people across the globe on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, highlighting the global embrace of the ancient Indian discipline. PM Modi emphasised on the importance of Yoga and how it brings peace in a tumultuous time.

He said, "Unfortunately today the whole world is going through some kind of stress. Unrest and instability is increasing in many areas. In such a situation, yoga gives us direction to peace"

Speaking on the significance of the day, PM Modi said, “I extend my greetings to the people from across the world on this occasion of International Yoga Day. Today, the entire world is performing Yoga. Yoga simply means to add, and it is an immense pleasure to see how Yoga has connected the entire world.”

Simple meaning of yoga is to join: PM Modi

Calling the event a moment of global unity, the Prime Minister noted how millions around the world are embracing Yoga as a part of their daily routine, transcending boundaries of nation, language, and culture. "The simple meaning of yoga is to join," he reiterated, underlining its universal appeal.

Public events, workshops, and mass Yoga sessions were held across India and in several countries around the world to commemorate the occasion, reinforcing the theme of wellness and collective harmony.

Observed annually on June 21, International Yoga Day is now in its 11th year since being adopted by the United Nations in 2014, following a proposal by India. The day celebrates the practice of Yoga as a powerful tool for physical and mental well-being.