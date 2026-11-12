'Happy Diwali, Sam Bhai': PM Modi extends greeting to Sam Pitroda after he calls him a 'Gujarati friend'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Diwali and Gujarati New Year greetings with Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda and his wife, Anjana, after the Congress leader praised the PM for his personal warmth and called him a 'Gujarati friend'.

'Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan Sam Bhai'

"Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben. Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath!" the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Sam Pitroda praises PM Modi

Earlier in an interview with news agency IANS, Pitroda praised Prime Minister Modi, describing him as a "good orator" who is "very warm, kind, loving and caring" at a personal level. He also said he had no "personal issues" with the Prime Minister, stressing that his differences with him were ideological.

Asked about his opinion of the Prime Minister, Pitroda said he respected Modi as a person and considered him hardworking. "He (PM Modi) is a Gujarati friend. I respect him as a person. I met him. My wife and I met him. He's been very warm, very kind, very loving, and caring at a personal level. Of course, he's a good orator, hardworking, okay. We get along well," Pitroda said.

"We have no personal issues. I have nothing against Mr Modi as a Gujarati leader, friend, and well-wisher. He's very warm to me. No issues about that. I appreciate that," he further said.

The Congress leader clarified that his disagreements with the Prime Minister stemmed from their differing ideologies rather than any personal animosity.

"And equally on my side, you know, I've been to his house in Gujarat several times. But I may have issues with his views of the world. I may have issues with his ideology. But that's a separate issue; that's not against the individual. It's against the idea. And these are two separate things."

He further remarked that he could disagree with PM Modi politically while still sharing a friendly personal equation with him. "I can disagree with Mr Modi, and I can also have dinner with him and have a laugh. So I have no issues," he added.

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