PM Modi extends Chhath Puja greetings, calls festival 'confluence of resolve and spiritual practice'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 16) extended greetings to the people on the concluding day of the four-day Chhath Puja, describing the festival as a "wonderful confluence" of steadfast resolve and spiritual devotion.

The four-day Chhath Puja festival came to an end on Monday with Usha Arghya, as thousands of devotees gathered at Chhath ghats, riverbanks and ponds across the country to offer prayers to the rising Sun and perform the concluding rituals.

PM Modi extends Chhath Puja greetings

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "With the offering of arghya to the rising sun, the four-day ritual of the great festival of Chhath concluded today. This divine festival dedicated to nature witnessed a wonderful confluence of firm resolve and spiritual practice."

"I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings on all the devotees observing the fast, as well as on my family members across the country," he added.

Political leaders across the country took part in Chhath Puja celebrations as devotees offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun on the final day of the four-day festival.

In Bihar's Patna, BJP National President Nitin Nabin was seen carrying a 'daura' (bamboo basket) on his head while his wife, Deepmala, performed the Chhath Puja rituals. In Munger, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary visited a ghat to perform the morning 'arghya' ritual and offer prayers to the rising Sun.

In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, accompanied by his wife, participated in the celebrations and offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun.

In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, BJP MP Ravi Kishan performed the morning 'arghya' ritual at Bhim Sarovar on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple. Meanwhile, in Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari offered prayers to the rising Sun at Sonia Vihar Ghat on the concluding day of the festival.

Chhath Puja 2026: Usha Arghya

On Monday, the final day of Chhath Puja, devotees across the country offered Usha Arghya, or morning prayers, to the Sun God at dawn. After observing a rigorous 36-hour waterless fast, devotees stood in rivers, ponds and other water bodies to offer prayers as the first rays of the Sun appeared. They prayed for the health, happiness and well-being of their children and families.

Usha Arghya is among the most significant rituals of Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the worship of the setting and rising Sun. While Sandhya Arghya, performed on Sunday evening, involves offering prayers to the setting Sun as a mark of gratitude, Usha Arghya on Monday signifies welcoming the new dawn and paying homage to the rising Sun.

Devotees gathered at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies early in the morning, carrying traditional puja offerings. At sunrise, they stood in the water and offered water and milk to Lord Surya while performing the prescribed rituals.

The morning prayers were accompanied by worship of Chhathi Maiya, prayers for the good health and prosperity of family members, and the singing of traditional Chhath songs. Families and groups of devotees gathered at the ghats, creating a devotional atmosphere as the final offerings were made to the rising Sun.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya on this day brings happiness, prosperity, and good health to the family. Devotees observe the rituals with deep faith and discipline, seeking blessings for their loved ones.

After completing the Usha Arghya and other rituals, those observing the fast seek blessings from elders and family members before breaking their fast with Chhath Prasad. The fast is ended according to family traditions and customs, marking the conclusion of the four-day festival and the rigorous 36-hour fasting period.

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