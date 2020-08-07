PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala's Idukki, announces ex-gratia

Image Source : PTI Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Idukki, PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed his condolences for the bereaved who lost their family members in the landslide at Idukki in Kerala. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected."

The Prime Minister had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide and Rs. 50,000 each to those injured due to the landslide.

The landslide has resulted in 13 casualties so far with continuing search for another 53 missing people. The landslide took place at Rajamala near Munnar, a popular tourist spot in the Idukki district.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamala. "Police, fire, forest and revenue officials were also instructed to intensify rescue operations," the CM said.

As per ANI, the Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon.

