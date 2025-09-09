PM Modi expresses anguish over violence in Nepal, appeals for peace and stability PM Modi appealed for peace as Nepal plunged into violent anti-government protests, prompting the army to step in after PM Oli's resignation.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the escalating turmoil in Nepal, where widespread anti-government protests have claimed the lives of many young people. After reviewing rain-related damage in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to assess the situation in Nepal, which has been gripped by violent demonstrations. Stressing India’s long-standing commitment to its neighbour’s well-being, he said the “stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us.”

In a post on X, the Prime Minister described the violence as “heart-rending” and expressed anguish at the loss of lives. He urged the people of Nepal to rise above anger and division, making a humble appeal for unity and peace. “I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” Modi said.

Nepal army Steps In Amid Unrest

Hours after Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli tendered his resignation, the Nepal Army announced it would assume charge of security operations from 10 pm. The army’s Directorate of Public Relations and Information warned that certain groups were exploiting the unrest to harm citizens and destroy public property. It assured that all security agencies, including the army, would be mobilised if the violence persisted, urging citizens to refrain from destructive acts.

Protests led by Gen Z activists

The protests, largely driven by Gen Z demonstrators, began as resistance against the government’s social media ban. Although the ban was revoked on Monday, anger spread over corruption allegations and the deaths of 19 protesters in police action. Chants demanding action against corrupt leaders echoed in Kathmandu, with demonstrators sharing purported evidence of politicians’ lavish lifestyles on social media platforms.

Widespread attacks on political residences

In a shocking escalation, protesters torched the home of former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal, resulting in the death of his wife, Rabilaxmi Chitrakar from burn injuries. Residences of Oli, President Ramchandra Paudel, former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and other leaders also came under attack. Former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's house was vandalised, while roads across Kathmandu were blocked with burning tyres, despite curfews.

Calls for dialogue and restraint

Oli, in his resignation letter, said extraordinary circumstances demanded he step aside for a constitutional resolution. President Paudel urged restraint from both citizens and protesters, while Nepal’s top security chiefs issued a joint statement stressing dialogue as the only path to restore order. The army reaffirmed its commitment to safeguard Nepal’s independence, sovereignty, and unity.

The crisis, fuelled by youth anger and deep political distrust, continues to test Nepal’s fragile democratic framework.