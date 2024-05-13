PM Modi Exclusive: I am 'Sehanshah', not 'Shahenshah', PM to India TV on tolerating insults

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with India TV

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with India TV on Monday (May 13), expressed anguish, stating that he has been enduring the insults hurled at him by the Congress and other Opposition parties for many years. He said that he is not 'Shahenshah' (emperor) but he is 'Sehanshah' (a person who tolerates).

'I am 'Sehanshah', not 'Shahenshah'

When PM was asked Why he call him (Rahul Gandhi) 'Shehzaada' (Prince)?

In an exclusive interview with India TV, PM Modi said, "I have heard, I was told 'Shahenshah' (emperor). I tolerate so many abuses from them, then it is natural that I am 'Sehanshah' (a person who tolerates)."

It is pertinent to mention that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had called the PM ‘Shahenshah’ (emperor) who lives in castles and can never understand the plight of the common man. Priyanka Gandhi's use of the term "shahenshah" was in response to the Prime Minister's frequent reference to her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as "shehzaada" (prince).

PM Modi attacks Congress

Stepping up his criticism of the Congress, he said that the party is characterised by negativity. "The top most advisor of the Congress party for 30 years they have decided to remove Ram temple once they come to power. Congress is full of negativity. They divided the nation. They reversed the Supreme Court judgment on Shahbano and triple talaq remained," he added while stepping up the attack on the Opposition.

PM Modi on reservation

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Congress and opposition are attempting to undermine SC-ST and OBC reservations. He further assured that it is Modi's guarantee that the reservation will never be compromised. PM Modi also criticised Lalu Yadav, referring to him as a prisoner and a criminal who, upon release from jail, promised full reservation to Muslims. He questioned the extent of the hunger for power driving such statements.

