PM Modi embarks on landmark 5-nation tour: What visit to each country means for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began a landmark five-nation tour aimed at deepening India's engagement with the Global South and strengthening partnerships across the Atlantic. The visit, scheduled from July 2 to 9, includes stops in Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said, "I am confident that my visits to the five countries will reinforce our bonds of friendship across the Global South, strengthen our partnerships on both sides of the Atlantic, and deepen engagements in multilateral platforms such as BRICS, the African Union, ECOWAS and the CARICOM.'

Ghana: A key West African partner

PM Modi’s first stop is Ghana, where he is being hosted by President John Dramani Mahama from July 2 to 3. The visit focuses on enhancing cooperation in investment, energy, health, security and development.

Calling Ghana a "valued partner in the Global South," Modi emphasised its important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). He will also address Ghana’s Parliament, which he described as “an honour for both countries as fellow democracies."

Trinidad & Tobago

On July 3-4, the Prime Minister will travel to Trinidad & Tobago. Describing the Caribbean nation as one with which India shares “deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people connect,” Modi highlighted that this year marks 180 years since the first Indians arrived in the country.

He will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who recently began her second term. “This visit will provide an opportunity to rejuvenate the special bonds of ancestry and kinship that unite us,” Modi said.

Argentina: Oil, gas deals in focus

PM Modi’s next destination is Buenos Aires, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years. Argentina is seen as a key economic partner in Latin America and an active collaborator in the G20.

Modi is expected to hold talks with President Javier Milei, focusing on areas such as agriculture, energy, trade, technology and critical minerals.

Argentina is becoming an increasingly important partner for India in the areas of food and energy security. India imports large volumes of soybean and sunflower oil from Argentina, while interest is steadily growing in the country’s oil and gas reserves. To strengthen this cooperation, Indian and Argentinian energy companies have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focused on potential collaboration in LNG and other hydrocarbon sectors.

BRICS summit in Brazil in Putin, Xi's absence

The Brazil leg of the tour includes participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6–7, followed by a bilateral visit to Brasília. Modi underscored India’s commitment to BRICS as a platform for emerging economies, saying, “Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order.”

In Brasília, he will meet President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss shared Global South priorities. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brazil’s capital in nearly six decades.

Namibia: Lithium ion, trade pacts

The final stop of the tour is Namibia, where Modi will meet President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. The visit reflects on the shared history of anti-colonial struggle between the two nations.

Modi will also address a Joint Session of the Namibian Parliament. “It will be a privilege to also address the Joint Session of Namibian Parliament as we celebrate our enduring solidarity and shared commitment for freedom and development,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s five-nation tour is being viewed as a major diplomatic outreach to reinforce India’s leadership in the Global South, enhance strategic ties across Africa and Latin America, and build momentum in multilateral platforms that represent emerging economies.