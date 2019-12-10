Image Source : PTI This is India's 'Golden Tweet', courtesy PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet after securing a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has become the 'Golden tweet' in India, Twitter announced on Tuesday. PM Modi's tweet which read "Sabka Saath + Sabka Vikas + Sabka Vishwaas = Vijayi Bharat" generated over 4 lakh likes and 2 lakh retweets.

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Virat Kohli's tweet wishing 'his captain' MS Dhoni on his birthday stood at second with over 4 lakh likes and around 47,000 retweets.

In his tweet Kohli wrote, "Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain."

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

Tamil entertainment industry's growing following on Twitter can be easily seen as Actor Vijay's tweet in which he shared the poster of his film Bigil stands third on this list with over 2 lakh likes and over one lakh retweets.

Most used #Hashtags in 2019

Among all the hashtags used in India in 2019, the most used hashtag was #Loksabhaelections2019 followed by #Chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #Pulwama and #article370.

