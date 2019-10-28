PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Indian Army soldiers in Rajouri, J&K

In continuation with the tradition set by himself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the soldiers of the Indian Army in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the LoC on Sunday. This is the third time he has celebrated Diwali with the real heroes in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi also visited the 'Hall of Fame' in Rajouri and paid homage to the soldiers and citizens who laid down their live to protect Rajouri and Poonch sectors. He termed the Hall of fame as "Parakram Bhoomi, Prerna Bhoomi, and Paavan Bhoomi ".

Prime Minister also visited the Pathankot Airbase to meet the brave air warriors of Indian Air Force (IAF).

Like he has done during previous Diwalis, PM @narendramodi celebrated this festival with soldiers protecting India.



He went to Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, where he interacted with soldiers and exchanged sweets.



Here are some pictures. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/AfaNOhfMr1 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 27, 2019

Modi, while addressing the soldiers, said that everyone endeavours to travel far and wide to celebrate the festival of Diwali with family members and likewise he too travelled to be with the members of his family, the brave Jawans of the Armed Forces.

Prime Minister recalled the valour and supreme sacrifices made by the Armed forces in October 27 1947, which is also celebrated as infantry day.

#Diwali is sweeter when celebrated with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/skO2SfcwJ3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

Prime Minister also listed the steps being taken by the Government to further strengthen and modernize the Indian defence forces. He added that the Government is committed to taking steps to ensure the welfare of soldiers.

To pay homage and mark their contributions, the government endeavoured to engrave the landmark National War Memorial in the Capital, the Prime Minister said adding that the increasing number of visitors to the Memorial shows the respect accorded by the citizens towards the contributions of armed forces.