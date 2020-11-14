Image Source : INDIA TV India believes in peace, but if tested response will be befitting: PM Modi thunders at Diwali with jawans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated Diwali with the armed forces in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, in continuation of his set tradition since he took over in 2014. In his address from Longewala, Modi asserted India's belief in the policy of "understanding" and "making others understand" while also warning of what may follow otherwise. "But if attempts are made to test us, the reply is intense," Modi thundered as he referred to Pakistan and China. He said the entire world felt troubled by expansionist forces and expansionism that show a "distorted mindset". His unambiguous message came amid continuing standoff with China at Ladakh border.

On the occasion, he recalled the fierce fight the post had witnessed in the 1971 war against Pakistan and paid tributes to Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, a hero of the battle, saying he became "rashtra deep" with his feat of bravery. Modi saluted the sacrifices of the security forces that taught country discipline and a sense of service. He urged troops innovate, practise yoga and learn an Indian language they don't know from colleagues.

A LOOK AT WHAT PM MODI SAID AT LONGEWALA

Today the strategy of India is clear. Today's India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense. World now understands that this nation won't compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India is all due to your strength and valour. India is clearly presenting its opinions on international fora today because you've secured the nation. Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder & reflects 18th-century thinking. India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking. 130 Crore Indians are standing with you. Every Indian is proud of the strength and valour of our soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country. India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability & make its defence sector Atmanirbhar. We've decided to focus on the indigenous arms factory. This one decision of the defence sector propelled 130 crore Indians to work towards vocal for local doctrine. With wearing masks these days due to COVID, people are realising the difficulty and the resilience it takes to dawn military gear and serve postings in difficult conditions. This realisation is making our countrymen resolve to be more disciplined. Today India kills terrorists & their leaders by entering their homes. World now understands that this nation won't compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute & stature of India is all due to your strength and valour. I would like to implore 3 points to the armed forces. First is to continue ingenuity by innovating; second is to practice yog; third is to learn another language other than their mother tongue & English. This will help ingrain new perspectives and enthusiasm in them. Whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read, the Battle of Longewala will be remembered. Be it the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas - your valour has always triumphed in every challenge. You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces.

