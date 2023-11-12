Sunday, November 12, 2023
     
May this festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone: PM Modi wishes nation on Diwali

Diwali 2023: Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India. Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2023 7:37 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Firecrackers light up the city skyline during of Diwali celebrations

Diwali 2023: On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (November 12) greeted people and wished the festival brought them joy and wonderful health .

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives," PM Modi said in a post on X (Formerly known as twitter).

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also extended his greetings for the festival of light.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India. Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. 

