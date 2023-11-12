May this festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone: PM Modi wishes nation on Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Firecrackers light up the city skyline during of Diwali celebrations

Diwali 2023 : On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (November 12) greeted people and wished the festival brought them joy and wonderful health .

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives," PM Modi said in a post on X (Formerly known as twitter).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also extended his greetings for the festival of light.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India. Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.

