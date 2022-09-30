PM Modi ditches microphone to address a gathering in Rajasthan | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the flagging off of Vande Bharat Express and inauguration of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project phase 1 in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday avoided using a microphone to address a huge gathering of people on Rajasthan's Abu Road. He took this step as he did not want to violate the loudspeaker ban that was implemented to avoid disturbances after 10 pm.

A video has gone viral where the prime minister is seen apologizing to a gathering for being late to the event. He addresses them without the microphone. Apologizing to the people for being late to the event, Modi assured them that he will return to the city very soon. He also said that he will return the love of the people with interest.

Earlier in the day, Modi had ordered his convoy to stop and make way for an ambulance on his way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad. The incident took place when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project.

Modi offered prayers at the famous Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in the evening where he also performed a 'maha arti' at the nearby Gabbar Tirth. PM was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and state BJP chief C R Patil.

Before visiting the temple, the prime minister laid a foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji.

