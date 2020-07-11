PM Modi directs for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 situation

Image Source : PTI The Prime Minister gave the direction during a COVID-19 review meeting he chaired to take stock of the coronavirus situation across the country and the preparedness of different states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday directed for real-time monitoring of novel coronavirus pandemic at the national level, stressing on guidance to all affected states that have a high test-positivity rate. The Prime Minister gave the direction during a COVID-19 review meeting he chaired to take stock of the coronavirus situation across the country and the preparedness of different states.

The meeting comes at a time when India recorded its highest single-day spike of 27,114 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 519 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,20,916 corona patients have been reported so far in the country, as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Of these, 5,15,385 patients have recovered while 2,83,407 active cases remain. In all, 22,123 deaths have been reported till now.

Appreciating the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic in Delhi, Modi directed that a similar approach be adopted in cooperation with other state governments in containing the pandemic in the National Capital Region (NCR) area.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places. He advised for widespread awareness on Covid-19 and asked authorities to lay continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infections.

"There is no room for any complacency in this regard," the Prime Minister said.

The successful example of surveillance and home-based care through 'Dhanvantri Rath' in Ahmedabad was highlighted in the meeting and its emulation in other places stressed.

The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister specifically focussed on worst-hit states like Maharashtra, which tops the coronavirus infections' chart with 2,38,461 cases and 9,893 casualties so far. Tamil Nadu remained the second worst-hit with 1,30,261 cases, including 1,829 deaths. With 2,089 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital's total reached 1,09,140 and 3,300 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 40,069 cases and 2,022 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (33,700), Rajasthan (23,174), Madhya Pradesh (16,657), West Bengal (27,109), Haryana (19,934), Karnataka (33,418), Andhra Pradesh (25,422), Telangana (32,224), Assam (14,600) and Bihar (14,575) cases.

