PM Modi shares story of a girl, who reunited with family, due to Aadhaar Card | Watch

PM Modi in Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared an emotional story of a young girl who was reunited with her family after two years, at the launch of the 'Digital India Week 2022' in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The girl recalled the incident to PM Modi in a video. She was separated from her family at the railway station while they were on a visit to a relative's home in another city. A stranger took her in for a couple of days only to send her to an orphanage in Sitapur.

"I lived in the orphanage for two years. When it was time for her to appear for her Class 12th board exams, several other girls went back to their relative's places. Since she could not do the same the orphanage shifted her to their Lucknow branch," the girl said.

It was here when officials came to issue the Aadhaar Card.

After a thorough investigation, the officials informed the orphanage authorities as well as the girl that she already had an Aadhaar Card. The orphanage authorities helped her find her family using the details from her Aadhaar Card.

This was one of the many incidents that PM Modi shared during the event in Gandhinagar.

Sharing another incident of Digital India, he said "Now even a street vendor uses the same digital payment system which a mall's showroom uses. I saw a video where a beggar was using a digital payment QR code."

The theme this year at 'Digital India Week 2022' is 'Catalyzing New India's Techade'.

Talking about fintech, PM said, "FinTech's endeavor is truly a solution by the people, of the people, for the people. The technology is India's own, i.e. by the people. This facilitated the transactions of the countrymen. Around 2,200 transactions get successfully done per second through UPI. Our GIFT city of Gandhinagar is going to be a leading FinTech hub in upcoming days, that's my promise."

