Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate 75 digital banking units via video conferencing today

PM Modi to inaugurate 75 digital banking units via video conferencing today

Digital banking units inauguration: As part of Union budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the setting up of the 75 DBUs in as many districts of the country to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2022 7:07 IST
PM Modi,PM Modi Digital banking units inauguration, Digital banking units inauguration, digital bank
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to inaugurate 75 digital banking units via video conferencing today.

Highlights

  • PM Narendra Modi will dedicate 2 digital banking units of Jammu and Kashmir Bank to the nation
  • PM will inaugurate 75 DBUs of different banks across the country
  • Narendra Modi will also address the nation on the occasion

Digital banking units inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate two digital banking units of Jammu and Kashmir Bank to the nation on Sunday (October 16) via video conferencing, officials said.

To deepen financial inclusion, the prime minister on Sunday will inaugurate 75 digital banking units (DBUs) of different banks across the country of which two are of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, they said. 

Modi will also address the nation on the occasion.

Of the two, one is the SSI branch at Lal Chowk in Srinagar and the other is the Channi Rama branch in Jammu.

Know more about DBUs

As part of the Union budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the setting up of the 75 DBUs in as many districts of the country to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

The DBUs are being set up to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country. Eleven banks in the public sector, 12 in the private sector and one Small Finance Bank are participating in the endeavour.

Related Stories
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries | VIDEO

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries | VIDEO

Auction of PM mementos 2022 extended till October 12

Auction of PM mementos 2022 extended till October 12

PM Modi likely to hold 40 rallies across 144 Lok Sabha seats lost in 2019 polls

PM Modi likely to hold 40 rallies across 144 Lok Sabha seats lost in 2019 polls

APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to former president and Missile Man of India

APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to former president and Missile Man of India

DBUs will provide a variety of digital banking facilities to people such as opening a savings account, account balance check, printing passbook, funds transfer, fixed deposit investments, loan applications, application for credit or debit cards, and bill and tax payments among others.

ALSO READ: Delay in delivery of justice a major hindrance: PM Modi

ALSO READ: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Himachal Pradesh's Una

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News