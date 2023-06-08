PM Modi dials Saudi Crown Prince, thanks him for support during evacuation of Indians from Sudan

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the start of their meeting in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and thanked him for his country's "excellent support" during the evacuation of Indians from Sudan in April, while also conveying best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

During the telephonic conversation, the leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

PM Modi thanked the Saudi leader for helping in evacuation

Modi thanked Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia's "excellent support" during the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan via Jeddah in April 2023, the statement said. Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

Salman confirms his visit to India

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his full support to India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency and said he looks forward to his visit to India, the statement said. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, it said. India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The 43 Heads of Delegations, the largest ever in G20, will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September next year.

India had set up a transit facility at Jeddah in April to evacuate Indians from strife-torn Sudan. Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India took the evacuees from Sudan to Jeddah from where they returned home.

