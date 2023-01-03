PM Modi holds first telephonic conversation with King Charles III; Know what they discussed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), King Charles III (right)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held the first telephonic conversation with UK's newly crowned King Charles III several important issues pertaining to environment and biodiversity among other pressing issues.

What did they discuss?

According to a statement issued by the PM's office, the two discussed issues such as climate action, conservation of biodiversity and innovative solutions for financing energy-transition.

"It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India's G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE," Modi tweeted.

Modi wishes King Charles successful reign

Since this was the prime minister's first conversation with King Charles III after he assumed the office of the Sovereign of the UK, Modi wished him a 'very successful reign', the PMO statement said.

"A number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the (telephone) call, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, etc. The prime minister expressed his appreciation for His Majesty's abiding interest and advocacy on these issues," it said.

The leaders exchanged views on Commonwealth of Nations

The prime minister briefed the king on India's priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods. "He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles," the PMO said.

The leaders also exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a "living bridge" between both the countries and enriching bilateral relations.

King Charles III recently ascended the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth's demise.

