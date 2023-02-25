Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi Karnataka Sangha's 75th anniversary celebration today.

Delhi Karnataka Sangha anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in the national capital today (February 25).

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiiji of Adichunchanagiri Math, Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Math, Nanjavadhutha Swamiji of Sri Spatikapura, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt will be present on the occasion.

Who will attend the event?

D Veerendra Heggade of Dharmasthala, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and BJP leader CT Ravi will also be present among others dignitaries on the inaugural day, they said. BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh, Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar are scheduled to be present during the valedictory function on February 26.

Delhi Karnataka Sangha president CM Nagaraja said the two-day celebrations will showcase the cultural richness of the state through traditional music, dance and poetry recitation. More than 1,000 artists from all districts of the state have been invited for the cultural programmes, he said.

Currently, approximately 10,000-12,000 people natives of Karnataka are residing in the national capital of which, around 3,500 are members of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha, he said, adding that the event aims to bring them together and build a cultural bond.

Nagaraja also mentioned that it is a "non-political event".

Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava cultural festival inauguration :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium today. The PMO said he would also address the gathering on the occasion.

"In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival is being organised to celebrate Karnataka's culture, traditions and history," it said.

The festival, being held under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', will allow hundreds of artists to showcase the cultural heritage of Karnataka through dance, music, drama and poetry, it added.

