PM Modi set to cut short Saudi visit and return home tonight after 26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack Pahalgam attack: At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details.

In view of the terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to shorten his visit to Saudi Arabia. He will now return to India tonight, ahead of his previously scheduled return tomorrow night, arriving early Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Modi landed in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. PM Modi is visiting Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23 at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.

PM Modi condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Earlier, PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and said those behind the heinous act will be brought to justice and they will not be spared! PM Modi said that their evil agenda will never succeed and India’s resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger. PM Modi also expressed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," PM Modi said on X.

PM Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah following a terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and asked him to take all suitable steps to deal with the situation.

26 dead and several injured

Terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam town in Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, leaving 26 people dead, most of them tourists. This marks the deadliest terror attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details. Terrorists reportedly fired over 50 rounds at the group. The number of casualties could rise.

The seriousness of the situation is evident as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha have departed for Srinagar from Delhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Amit Shah over the phone to take stock of the incident.

Soon after the attack was reported, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting in Delhi with top officials from the Army and intelligence agencies to assess the situation and review the security measures. Following the meeting, Amit Shah left for Kashmir to personally oversee developments.

