PM Modi crosses 100 million followers on social media platform X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 14) said he is happy to be on the vibrant medium of X, as his social media account there crossed 100 million followers.

In a statement released on Sunday, PM Modi said, "A hundred million on X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism, and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well."

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that PM Modi is among the most followed personalities on the social media platform X, with over 100 million followers. Not only has he surpassed other Indian politicians, but he has also outperformed some of the most powerful world leaders, including Joe Biden, the present ruler of Dubai, and Pope Francis, to be the most followed personality among them.





PM Modi's social media following compared with Indian leaders

When comparing the social media followings of various Indian politicians, PM Modi stands out significantly. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million. RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million, Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.



PM Modi's social media following compared to world leaders

PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the present ruler of Dubai (11.2 million), and Pope Francis (18.5 million).

Furthermore, PM Modi even has more followers compared to some active global athletes such as Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. (63.6 million), and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million). He is ahead of even celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).



