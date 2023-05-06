'India-UK relationship will be strengthened...'| PM Modi congratulates King Charles & Queen Camilla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP PM Modi congratulates King Charles & Queen Camilla

King Charles' coronation: Hours after King Charles III and Queen Camilla were coronated at Westminster Abbey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both royals of the United Kingdom on Saturday. "Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are sure that the India-UK relationship will be strengthened further in the coming years. @RoyalFamily," (sic), the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

A number of dignitaries including India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Dr Sudesh Dhankhar attended the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III in London. King Charles III has been crowned during a majestic and deeply religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Biden also congratulates King and Queen

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden also congratulated the King and Queen, noting the "enduring friendship" between the United Kingdom and the United States in a tweet. "Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the US and the UK is a source of strength for both our peoples. I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion," tweeted Biden.

After the service, the King and selected members of the royal family made the customary appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. A flypast of military aircraft was scaled back due to bad weather in London.

Royal power was at display

In displays of royal power straight out of the Middle Ages, Charles was presented with an orb, a sword and scepter and had the solid gold, bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown placed atop his head as he sat upon the 700-year-old oak Coronation Chair.

Charles was anointed with oil from the Mount of Olives in the Holy Land — a part of the ceremony so sacred it was concealed behind screens — before being presented with the Sovereign’s Orb and other regalia.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby then placed the crown on Charles’ head, while he sat in the Coronation Chair — once gilded, now worn and etched with graffiti. Underneath the seat was a sacred slab known as the Stone of Scone, on which ancient Scottish kings were crowned.

Charles became 40th sovereign to be coronated

For 1,000 years and more, British monarchs have been crowned in such grandiose ceremonies that confirm their right to rule. Charles was the 40th sovereign to be enthroned in the abbey — and, at 74, the oldest.

These days, the king no longer has executive or political power, and the service is purely ceremonial since Charles automatically became king upon death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

It should be mentioned here that the King does remain the UK’s head of state and a symbol of national identity — and Charles will have to work to bring together a multicultural nation and shore up support for the monarchy at a time when it is waning, especially among younger people.

(With inputs from agencies)

