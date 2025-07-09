PM Modi awarded Namibia’s highest civilian honour, dedicates it to people of both nations | Video PM Narendra Modi was conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian honour, the 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis', during his first official visit to the country. Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah praised Modi’s contributions to socio-economic development and global peace.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian award, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, during his first official visit to the southern African nation. The award was presented by Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who hailed Modi’s contributions to global peace, justice, and socio-economic development.

“By the power vested in me by the Namibian Constitution, I have the honour to confer the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who has significantly contributed to socio-economic development and the promotion of peace and justice in Namibia and globally,” the Namibian President said during the ceremony.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, PM Modi said, "It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to be honoured with the Welwitschia Mirabilis. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President, the Government of Namibia and the people of Namibia. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of 140 crore Indians."

Stressing India-Namibia relations, PM Modi further added, "It is a witness to the everlasting friendship between India and Namibia, and I feel very proud to be associated with it today. I dedicate this honour to the people of Namibia and India, their continuous progress and development, and our unbreakable friendship. A true friend is recognised only in difficult times. India and Namibia have stood by each other since the time of their freedom struggle. Our friendship was not born out of politics but out of struggle, cooperation and mutual trust. It has been nurtured by democratic values ​​and dreams of a bright future. In the future, too, we will keep moving ahead, holding each other's hands on the path of development."

This marks the 27th international honour conferred on Prime Minister Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014. Modi’s visit to Namibia is the first by an Indian Prime Minister and only the third such prime ministerial visit from India. He arrived in the country on the final leg of his five-nation tour.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and President Nandi-Ndaitwah held bilateral discussions, after which India and Namibia signed four key agreements to enhance cooperation in sectors such as energy and healthcare.