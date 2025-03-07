PM Modi conferred with 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' award, dedicates it to '1.4 billion Indians' Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, received the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award on behalf of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Barbados for conferring on him the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award.' He dedicated the award to "1.4 billion Indians and the close ties between India and Barbados".

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Grateful to the Government and the people of Barbados for this honour. Dedicate the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award to the 1.4 billion Indians and to the close relations between India and Barbados."

PM Modi's statement came in response to a post shared by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, where he mentioned that he received the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award on behalf of PM Modi from Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason.

Pabitra Margherita shared the pictures and video from the ceremony held in Bridgetown. Margherita said the award was bestowed upon PM Modi in acknowledgement of his strategic leadership and significant assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "In a ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita received the prestigious 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award bestowed upon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in recognition of his strategic leadership and valuable assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic."

As per the ministry's statement, Barbados PM Mia Amor Mottley made the announcement during a meeting with PM Modi in Guyana on November 20. Mottley had acknowledged the role played by PM Modi in strengthening international cooperation and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While receiving the award on behalf of PM Modi, Margherita expressed his gratitude for the recognition. As per the statement, Margherita said, "It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf."