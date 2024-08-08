PM Modi condoles demise of former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: 'Served state with commitment'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (file).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Taking to his official X account, the Prime Minister said, " Saddened by the passing of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former CM of West Bengal. He was a political stalwart who served the state with commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." Bhattacharjee was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana. Known for his efforts to bring industry to the state, he died at his Kolkata home following old age-related ailments.

Mamata Banerjee's reaction

West Bengal's incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled the death of her predecessor, saying he would be remembered for his work. "I have known him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years," Banerjee said in a post on X. Later she visited Bhattacharjee's residence and said that her predecessor, against whose government she had fought a political battle till the defeat of the CPI(M)-led Left Front in 2011, had a lot of contributions.

Condolences poured in from several quarters

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also expressed his condolences, saying the CPI(M) leader earned the respect and love of the people. Bose also visited the residence of Bhattacharjee. BJP state president and Union minister recalled Bhattacharjee for attempting to bring "industrial growth and urban development" in West Bengal during his tenure as CM. Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "I am deeply saddened to learn that former West Bengal Chief Minister Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has left for his heavenly abode.

About Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

The veteran CPI(M) leader took over the reins as the Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2000, succeeding the party's senior leader, Jyoti Basu. As the seventh Chief Minister of the state, he embarked on a mission to reshape West Bengal's economy by shedding the party's long-held anti-industry image and promoting industrialisation.

Determined to breathe new life into Bengal's ailing economy, he vigorously pursued investments and encouraged big capital to establish industries in the state. His primary focus was on generating employment opportunities for the state's youth. However, his tenure was not without challenges. The period was also marked by significant agitations, particularly over the acquisition of land for industrial projects, led by the current Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

