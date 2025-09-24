PM Modi condoles death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti: 'Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom' The announcement of the Grand Mufti's demise was made by the Saudi Royal Court, mourning the loss of the esteemed religious leader who also served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh. "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief," PM Modi wrote on X. Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades. His death was announced on Tuesday as he passed away at the age of 82.

The announcement of the Grand Mufti's passing was made by the Saudi Royal Court, mourning the loss of the esteemed religious leader who also served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League. "The Royal Court announced today the passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh," a statement from the Royal Court said.

It further stated that the funeral prayers would be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer on Tuesday. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered funeral prayers in absentia at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, and all mosques across the Kingdom.

"Funeral prayer will be held for him at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer today. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered that funeral prayers in absentia also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom," the statement read.

The Royal Court highlighted Sheikh Al Al-Sheikh's significant contributions to Islam and Muslims, stating, "With his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar." Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences to his family, the Saudi people, and the global Muslim community.

Who was Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh?

Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh was born on November 30, 1940, in Mecca. He emerged as one of Saudi Arabia's most influential Islamic scholars and a key voice in the Kingdom's religious establishment. A descendant of the renowned Al ash-Sheikh family, which has long been associated with Islamic scholarship, he dedicated his life to religious learning from a young age, memorising the Quran and studying jurisprudence under prominent scholars.

His academic path eventually led him to serve as a professor at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud University, where he mentored aspiring scholars. In 1999, he was appointed as the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Baz, and went on to play a defining role in shaping the country's religious discourse through his deep commitment to Islamic jurisprudence and guidance.

