PM Modi condoles death of Indian pilgrims in Saudi: 'My thoughts with families who lost their loved ones' At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of them hailing from Telangana, were killed in a horrific bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Madina early Monday.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian nationals. He said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are closely monitoring the situation and are providing all necessary assistance to those affected.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," he said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he was "deeply shocked" by the incident. In a post on X, he said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were extending "fullest support" to all affected families.

"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident.

Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, too, has expressed shock over the incident after reports indicated that several victims were from Hyderabad. According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for updated information.

45 Umrah pilgrims killed

At least 45 Umrah pilgrims, including Indians, were killed after a passenger bus carrying devotees collided with a diesel tanker near Madinah on Monday. The bus was carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Madinah, and the accident took place at around 1:30 am on Monday. As per the initial reports, most of the pilgrims were from Hyderabad.

The pilgrims were returning to Medina after completing their holy rituals in Mecca. All passengers were fast asleep at the time of the accident. 20 women and 11 children from Hyderabad are reported to be among the deceased. Rescue operations are underway, and local residents have reached the scene to help those seriously injured in the collision.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, on the Saudi bus accident, said, "A total of 46 people were travelling in the bus; one survivor is under treatment. More details are awaited."

24x7 control room and helpline no

Following the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah announced that a 24x7 control room has been activated to assist relatives and coordinate emergency response. "In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted.

Officials said they are in constant touch with Saudi authorities for updates on casualties, injured passengers, and hospitalisation details.

