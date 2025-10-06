PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'Reprehensible act, has angered every Indian' Earlier in the day, a 71-year-old lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore, tried to hurl a shoe towards the CJI in his courtroom in the Supreme Court. However, BR Gavai remained unfazed during the incident and asked the security personnel and other officials present there to ignore it.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and called it an 'reprehensible act' that has angered every citizen of the country. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the Prime Minister said also spoke with Gavai, appreciating the 'calm' the CJI displayed after the attack.

"Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society," PM Modi said. "It is utterly condemnable."

"I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation," he said, highlighting Gavai's "commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution".

Lawyer tries to hurl shoe towards CJI

Earlier in the day, a 71-year-old lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore, tried to hurl a shoe towards the CJI in his courtroom in the Supreme Court. However, Gavai remained unfazed during the incident and asked the security personnel and other officials present there to ignore it. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," Gavai told officials present inside the courtroom following the incident.

Kishore questioned by police

Kishore is a resident of Delhi's Mayur Vihar. Following the incident, he was nabbed by the police and grilled for three hours. However, he was later allowed to go and the police didn't register any formal complaint. According to the police, they have recovered a note from Kishore that read: "India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma".

"We also found that he was carrying a card of the Supreme Court Bar Association, and the Shahdara Bar Association. While questioning Kishore, the team asked him about his motive for his act," news agency PTI quoted police sources as saying. "The advocate has claimed that he was unhappy with the CJI's remarks during a recent hearing of a plea seeking the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh."