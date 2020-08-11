Image Source : PTI PM Modi holds consultations with CMs of 10 states on coronavirus situation: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held consultations with chief ministers of around 10 states on the coronavirus situation. Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh were invited for the virtual meet. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also a part of the meeting. The meet assumes significance as these 10 states have a high population density and the idea is to bring down the virus caseload. Modi also addressed following the meet.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM PM MODI'S ADDRESS:

COVID-19 cases in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 22.68 lakh, while the recoveries have surged to 15,83,489, pushing the recovery rate to 69.80 percent.

We have seen that in some districts of UP, Haryana & Delhi, there was a phase when #COVID19 became a huge problem. Then we held a review meeting and a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Amit Shah and to a great extent, we achieved the results that we wanted.

Experts are saying now that if within 72 hours, a person is diagnosed, then the spread can be controlled to a great extent. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours.

The average fatality rate has been continuously decreasing while the recovery rate is increasing every day, this shows that measures being taken by us are in the right direction.

Every state is fighting the battle against the challenging situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The role of each and every state is very significant in overall control of the spread of the disease.

Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are the most effective weapons against COVID-19.

