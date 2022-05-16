PM Modi meets CM Yogi, UP cabinet in Lucknow, to talk about good governance mantra

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state cabinet ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the entire UP cabinet in Lucknow after he arrived there from Nepal.

During his meeting with UP cabinet ministers, PM Modi talked about the mantra of good governance and spirit of public service.

The Prime Minister's visit to UP is being considered very crucial ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

