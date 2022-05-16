Monday, May 16, 2022
     
  4. PM Modi meets CM Yogi, UP cabinet in Lucknow, to talk about good governance mantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UP is being considered very crucial ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: May 16, 2022 21:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the entire UP cabinet in Lucknow after he arrived there from Nepal.

During his meeting with UP cabinet ministers, PM Modi talked about the mantra of good governance and spirit of public service.

The Prime Minister's visit to UP is being considered very crucial ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

