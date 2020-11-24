PM Modi interacts with Chief Ministers of states witnessing surge in Covid cases

Image Source : ANI PM Modi, CMs hold meet to review Covid situation, brainstorm vaccine distribution strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted via video conferencing with chief ministers of states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases to review the COVID-19 situation. The CMs who are attending the meeting include Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Kerala CM P Vijayan, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Union Home minister Amit Shah, Health minister Harsh Vardhan, and NITI Aayog member VK Paul are also present at today's meet.

Besides reviewing the COVID-19 situation, the PM and CMs will also discuss the strategy to distribute vaccines. Top Health Ministry officials are also taking part in today's meeting.

Delhi CM Kejriwal told PM Modi that the national capital saw peak of 8,600 COVID-19 cases on November 10. Positive cases are since then decreasing. "We hope this trend continues," he said.

The Prime Minister has held several virtual meetings in the last 8-9 months with states over the coronavirus situation.

The Centre has been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. As many as five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development. While four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials. An estimated one crore frontline health workers will received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of government hospitals and 55 per cent of private hospitals across all states and UTs providing data identifying the workers, official sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 91 lakh with 37,975 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 86,04,955, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,77,841, while the death toll climbed to 1,34,218 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

