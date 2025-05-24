PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting, asks states to focus on 'making Bharat Viksit by 2047' PM Modi also underscored that India is getting rapidly urbanised, stressing that the country should work towards future-ready cities, as he termed growth, innovation and sustainability to be the engines for the development of cities.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, which was based on the theme of 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047'. The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.

Addressing the meeting, PM Modi asked states to develop at least one tourist destination per state at par with global standards by providing all facilities and infrastructure, adding, "It would also lead to the development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places."

Emphasising the goal of making India a developed country by 2047, PM Modi said, "We should focus on one goal, to make Bharat Viksit by 2047. We should have the aim of making each State Viksit, each city Viksit, each Nagar Palika Viksit and each village Viksit. If we work on these lines, we will not have to wait till 2047 to become Viksit Bharat."

PM Modi also underscored that India is getting rapidly urbanised, stressing that the country should work towards future-ready cities, as he termed growth, innovation and sustainability to be the engines for the development of cities. He stressed the inclusion of women in the workforce by making laws and policies that can ensure the integration of women.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The Governing Council includes representative from all states and Union Territories

PM Modi said, "We should work in a manner so that policies implemented bring change in the lives of common citizens. Only when people feel the change does it strengthen the change and transform the change into a movement. We have a great opportunity as a team to fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore people."

It came as the first major meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor.

According to an official statement, the idea of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat is a call for states to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet grounded in local realities. "These visions must include time-bound targets," it added.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year, and last year, it was held on July 27. The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.