PM Modi chairs meeting to review Ayush, reiterates government's commitment to strengthen sector Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Ayush sector, highlighting its vital role in holistic well-being and healthcare.

PM Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Ayush sector. He emphasised the need to promote holistic health and standard protocols in the yoga, naturopathy and pharmacy sector. He further reiterated that the government is committed to strengthening the Ayush sector through policy support, research and innovation. The meeting was held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi also shared the insights of meeting via a post on X and stated, "The Ayush sector has played a pivotal role in promoting holistic well-being and good health. Today, chaired a review meeting to further strengthen its impact through research, innovation and global collaborations. India remains committed to making traditional medicine a key pillar of healthcare."

PM Modi emphasised the need for strategic interventions

In the meeting PM Modi asserted on the need for strategic interventions to harness the full potential of Ayush sector.

"Since the creation of the Ministry of Ayush in 2014, Prime Minister has envisioned a clear roadmap for its growth, recognizing its vast potential. In a comprehensive review of the sector’s progress, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for strategic interventions to harness its full potential. The review focused on streamlining initiatives, optimising resources, and charting a visionary path to elevate Ayush’s global presence," the PMO stated.

During the review, PM Modi emphasised the sector's significant contributions, including its role in promoting preventive healthcare, boosting rural economies through medicinal plant cultivation and enhancing India's global standing as a leader in traditional medicine.

He highlighted the sector's resilience and growth, taking note of its increasing acceptance worldwide and potential to drive sustainable development and employment generation, according to the statement by PIB.

Ayush sector's economic growth

As per the official statement by the PMO, the Ayush sector has demonstrated exponential economic growth, with the manufacturing market size surging from USD 2.

85 billion in 2014 to USD 23 billion in 2023, the statement said.

India has established itself as a global leader in evidence-based traditional medicine, with the Ayush Research Portal now hosting more than 43,000 studies, it said. The number of research publications in the last 10 years has gone past the figure of publications of the previous 60 years, it added.