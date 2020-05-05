PM Modi chairs meeting on India's COVID-19 vaccine development programme

Image Source : TWITTER/ANI PM Modi chairing the meeting on vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting of the task force on the country's coronavirus vaccine development, as he reviewed the ongoing efforts to come up with a cure for the infection at the earliest. Reporting on the meeting, news agency ANI said that the Prime Minister noted with appreciation that over 30 Indian vaccines were in different stages of development, few of them even going on to the trial stages.

"Indian vaccine companies have come across as innovators in early-stage vaccine development research. Similarly, Indian academia and start-ups have also pioneered in this area," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

