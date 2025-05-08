PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with secretaries to review national preparedness The Prime Minister called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period.

New Delhi:

In light of recent developments concerning national security, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today chaired a high-level meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments of the Government of India to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination. He stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience.

PM reviewed the planning and preparation by ministries to deal with the current situation

Secretaries have been instructed to conduct a thorough assessment of the operations of their ministries and guarantee the reliable operation of critical systems, with an emphasis on emergency response, preparation, and internal communication procedures.

Secretaries detailed their planning with a whole-of-government approach in the current situation

All ministries have identified their actionables in relation to the conflict and are strengthening processes. Ministries are ready to deal with all kinds of emerging situations.

A range of issues was discussed during the meeting. These included, among others, strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure. Ministries were also advised to maintain close coordination with state authorities and ground-level institutions.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and secretaries from key ministries including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications.

The Prime Minister called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety.