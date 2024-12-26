PM Modi chairs 45th PRAGATI meeting, reviews eight key projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the 45th edition of PRAGATI

45th PRAGATI meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (December 26) chaired the meeting of the 45th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and state governments.

During the meeting, PM Modi reviewed eight significant projects, which included six metro projects of urban transport and one project each relating to road connectivity and thermal power, according to the Prime Minister's Office. The combined cost of these projects, spread across different states and UTs, is more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister emphasised that government officials at both Central and state levels must understand that project delays not only increase costs but also deprive the public of the intended benefits.

During the interaction, he also reviewed public grievances related to the banking and insurance sector. While Prime Minister noted the reduction in the time taken for disposal, he also emphasised on the quality of disposal of the grievances.

Considering more and more cities are coming up with metro projects as one of the preferred public transport systems, the Prime Minister advised conducting workshops for experience sharing for cities where projects are under implementation or in the pipeline, to capture the best practices and learnings from experiences.

During the review, PM Modi stressed on the importance of timely Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Project Affected Families during implementation of projects. He further asked to ensure ease of living for such families by providing quality amenities at the new place.

PM Modi also reviewed PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. He directed to enhance the capacity of installations of Rooftops in the States/UTs by developing a quality vendor ecosystem. He further directed to reduce the time required in the process, starting from demand generation to operationalization of rooftop solar. The Prime Minister directed states to adopt a saturation approach for villages, towns and cities in a phased manner.

Up to the 45th edition of PRAGATI meetings, 363 projects having a total cost of around Rs. 19.12 lakh crore have been reviewed.

