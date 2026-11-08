PM Modi celebrates Diwali with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar: 'You are all my family'

Bastar (Chhattisgarh):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali 2026 with security personnel in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, November 8. During his interaction with the personnel, Modi described them as members of his family and praised their contribution to protecting the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said millions of Indians across the country and around the world were celebrating the festival of lights. He noted that Diwali was an occasion when families and loved ones came together, with many people travelling long distances to return home for the celebrations. "I too have arrived among you to celebrate Diwali. Those who protect the nation at the borders and within the country, the guardians of the nation and the brave sons and daughters of Mother India, all of you are my family members," Modi said.

PM Modi extends Diwali wishes to security personnel

The Prime Minister said Diwali brought families together and offered an opportunity to celebrate with loved ones. He added that he had chosen to spend the festival with security personnel who remain committed to protecting the nation.

Modi acknowledged the role of personnel deployed along India's borders as well as those serving within the country. Referring to them as the guardians of the nation, he said their dedication and service made them an integral part of his family.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali in Bastar

The Prime Minister's visit to Bastar in Chhattisgarh brought the festival celebrations to security personnel stationed in the region. His address focused on the sacrifices and responsibilities of those who safeguard the country. The interaction also reflected Modi's tradition of marking Diwali with members of the armed forces and security personnel, rather than spending the occasion only with his family.

The Prime Minister extended his Diwali greetings to the personnel and acknowledged their service to the nation.