PM Modi cautions citizens ahead of festivities amid coronavirus pandemic: Key highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an earnest appeal to the citizens to follow precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the festival season is approaching. Modi said that is not the time to be careless as the virus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit. During his seventh address to the nation following the coronavirus ourbreak, Modi cited examples of the US and several European countries to note that the cases there have seen a sudden and worrisome rise after witnessing a fall. He cautioned people against any laxity until an effective cure is found. The prime minister's televised address came as the crowds are slowly returning to markets in the festive times with the economic activities picking up in the country.

Pictures and videos have of late emerged showing that many people have either stopped following precautions like wearing masks or have negligent. This is absolutely not right. Those who have become negligent and are moving around without masks are putting themselves and their families, including children and elderly, at risk. We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended, but the virus is still there. This is not the time to be negligent, this is not the time to believe that corona is gone or there is no danger from it. India is in a stable situation today due to efforts of every Indian in the last seven-eight months, and we have to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate. The government is making all efforts to ensure that a vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian. We all must remember, there can be no laxity till a cure is found (Jab tak dawai nahin, tab tak dhilai nahin). People should continue to be careful and not be callous until a vaccine is found.

Meanwhile, India Inc hailed the prime minister's address, saying that his message to keep up the safety precautions against coronavirus is a critical reminder to every Indian as controlling it can enable a strong bounce back in the economy.

"The prime minister's message comes at an appropriate time as he appeals to all to celebrate with caution. While India shows sn improvement in the COVID-19 numbers, controlling the virus can really enable a strong bounce back in the economy," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said Modi's passionate call to keep up the safety guards against coronavirus is a critical reminder to each and every Indian not to squander away the painstaking gains in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

