PM Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu, exchanges greetings on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, exchanging greetings to her on the occasion of Diwali.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings," the Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also called on President Murmu and exchanged Diwali greetings.

President Murmu's Diwali greetings

Earlier, President Murmu had greeted the people on Diwali, hoping that the India's patriotic youth, guided by Indian values, would contribute enthusiastically to building a Viksit Bharat.

She also wished good health, happiness and prosperity to every citizen of our country.

"Bhagwan Shri Ram beheld the beautiful rows of illuminated lamps... This forms the cultural and devotional significance of Diwali. The festival also symbolises the auspicious beginning of Ram Rajya... May we preserve the environment, live with harmony and may our patriotic youth, guided by Indian values, contribute enthusiastically to building a Viksit Bharat," she said.

PM Modi's Diwali greetings and celebrations in Bastar

PM Modi had also conveyed Diwali greetings to all citizens of country on Sunday. In a video message posted on his social media handles, PM Modi had said like everyone, he will also celebrate Deepavali with great enthusiasm.

"My heartiest greetings to all of you for Deepavali. I wish for peace, prosperity and happiness for all of you in the coming days. I also celebrate Deepavali like you with great enthusiasm," he said.

Later, he celebrated the festival with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, which was freed from the clutches of Naxals after several decades. There, he said the end of Maoist terror and Naxal menace was a victory of the country's right policies and a strong political will.

"Our government took decisions which dealt very big blows to the funding of Naxals and secessionists," the Prime Minister said. "The fight against Maoist terror and Naxalism was not easy; there was a time when more than 230 districts in nearly 20 states were affected by Naxalism."

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