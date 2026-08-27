PM Modi calls for higher Olympic participation in fresh youth outreach: 'Those who play will blossom'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for expanding India's participation across Olympic disciplines, saying the country's sporting ambitions must go beyond winning medals and become an integral part of nation-building. Addressing hundreds of athletes, students and volunteers virtually during the Khelo India Dialogue, Modi said India needs to tap its sporting potential across a wider range of disciplines.

Modi said sporting success has an impact that extends beyond the athlete, strengthening the pride and identity of families, educational institutions, districts and states. "Those who play, they blossom, and 'blossoming' in sports does not merely mean winning on the field. It signifies the blossoming of the individual and the family, as well as enhancing the nation's pride," he said.

Modi pushes for wider Olympic participation

Highlighting what he described as a major challenge for Indian sports, Modi said the country does not participate in a large number of Olympic disciplines.

"This time, from the Red Fort, I drew the nation's attention to a major challenge concerning sports. This challenge relates to the Olympics. Of the various sports featured in the Olympics, Indian teams do not even participate in half of them," the Prime Minister said.

He pointed to India's participation in the 2012 Olympics, when the country competed in only 13 sports, saying there were more than 20 disciplines in which Indian athletes did not participate.

"To boost our medal tally, we must achieve mastery in these sports as well," Modi said, stressing the need to identify and develop talent in disciplines where India has traditionally had little or no representation.

Sports as part of nation-building

Modi said India's sporting vision should not be limited to medal counts but should focus on harnessing the country's sporting talent and its youth population.

"On this 15th of August, I presented India's sports vision to the nation from the Red Fort. When I speak of sports, it is not limited merely to winning medals. It is a campaign to unite India's sporting prowess and youth power in the making of a developed India," he said.

He emphasised that success in sports can have a wider social impact, bringing recognition not only to athletes but also to their families, schools, colleges and communities.

PM Modi remembers Major Dhyan Chand

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, noting his contribution to India's sporting history and highlighting the long-standing sporting ties between India and New Zealand.

"This day is also an occasion to remember a great son of Mother India, Major Dhyan Chand. A hundred years ago, the Indian Army's hockey team toured New Zealand, and Major Dhyan Chand was part of that team. That marks the foundation of the 100-year-long sporting ties between India and New Zealand..." Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remarks came as the government continues to promote sports participation and talent development through initiatives such as Khelo India, with a focus on creating a broader sporting ecosystem and strengthening India's presence across international competitions.

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