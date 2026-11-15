'I had no money': DK Shivakumar recalls how PM Modi bought his Bengaluru Metro ticket

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has shared an interesting anecdote from his recent Bengaluru Metro ride with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recalling a light-hearted exchange during the journey, Shivakumar revealed that he did not have money to buy a metro ticket at the time. PM Modi then used his smart card to pay for his ticket, turning an ordinary metro entry into an amusing moment between the two leaders.

Shivakumar shared the incident while speaking to reporters. A video from the metro ticket counter has also surfaced, showing the Prime Minister and the Karnataka Chief Minister chatting and sharing a laugh. According to Shivakumar, when he told Modi that he did not have cash, the Prime Minister swiped his own smart card to get the ticket for him.

What did DK Shivakumar say about PM Modi buying his metro ticket?

Recalling the incident, Shivakumar said that he did not have cash with him when they reached the metro entry point. He told the Prime Minister about the situation, after which Modi handed him his smart card. Shivakumar said, "I did not have cash. I told Modi, and he gave me his card. This is the same card, and I swiped it. I did not have money, so I asked him to get my ticket as well. See, the same card came out. He himself swiped it using his own card."

The video from the ticket counter shows the two leaders sharing a relaxed moment as they interact during the metro journey. The anecdote has added a lighter touch to their public appearance together at the inauguration.

PM Modi and DK Shivakumar travel together on Bengaluru Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro on Friday, November 13. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Governor Sudha Yadav were among those present during the inauguration. Following the ceremony, Modi travelled by metro from Tavarekere station to IIM Bengaluru station. Shivakumar, along with other dignitaries, accompanied him during the journey.

(Image Source : PTI)PM Modi and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar swipe the metro card during their Bengaluru Metro ride.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister K.B. Gowda were also present. The journey allowed the leaders to interact while travelling on the newly opened section of the metro corridor.

PM Modi and Karnataka CM share a light-hearted moment

The interaction between Modi and Shivakumar was not limited to the ticket counter. During the inauguration of the Pink Line, the two leaders were also seen sharing a warm moment. While flagging off the metro service, Modi held Shivakumar's hand as they jointly waved the flag to mark the beginning of operations. Both leaders were seen smiling and exchanging words.

In another photograph, Shivakumar was seen holding the Prime Minister's gamcha while speaking to him. Their interactions during the event drew attention, particularly as the two leaders belong to different political parties.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line built for Rs 3,470 crore

The Bengaluru Metro Pink Line connects Kalena Agrahara with Tavarekere and has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,470 crore. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi travelled along the newly opened 7.5-km section between Tavarekere and IIM Bengaluru. The opening of this stretch marks another expansion of Bengaluru's metro network and provides commuters with an additional public transport option.

The inauguration was accompanied by the presence of senior political leaders and officials. However, Shivakumar's account of the ticket-counter exchange has offered an unusual and light anecdote from the Prime Minister's metro journey.

(With PTI inputs)

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