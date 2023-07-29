PM Modi working to strengthen India, Opposition to weaken country: BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam

BJP slams Opposition: BJP has hit out at the Opposition, which is questioning the government over the Manipur violence, and alleged it is working to “weaken the country” as against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is attempting to “strengthen the nation”.

The Parliament has been witnessing a deadlock between the government and the Opposition over the Manipur issue, on which the parties have been demanding a statement from the Prime Minister inside the House.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working down to dusk to strengthen the country while the Opposition is working to weaken the country. Leaders of opposition parties can blindfold their eyes but cannot blindfold the people of the country,” BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said while addressing a press conference on Friday (July 28).

He slammed the Opposition for donning a black dress in the Parliament on Thursday and said that they also have black deeds.

“Opposition leaders are coming to the Parliament wearing black clothes. Their minds are also black, their deeds are also black. They want to paint the country with black colour. The progress of the country bothers them,” he alleged.

Third largest economy in third term

Citing PM Modi’s speech in which he said that India will become the third largest economy in his third term, the BJP spokesperson said that India’s economy is in top five which earlier was in ‘Fragil Five’.

“PM Modi in his speech recently said that in his third term, India will be recognized as the third largest economy in the world. It is also proved in the research reports of prestigious international economic research institutes and many agencies in the country. India will be the third-largest economy in the world by 2027. Before 2014, our economy was in the 'Fragile Five', whereas now India is in the 'Top Five',” he said.

He said that while the GDP of the world is contracting today, the Indian GDP contribution is an achievement of the country.

“The GDP of the world is contracting today. Global GDP was 3.5 percent last year, which is estimated to be around 3% this year. In such a situation, India's contribution to the world's GDP is a huge achievement for the country.

This has been possible only because of the leadership of respected PM Modi,” he said.

“It is estimated that India's GDP growth rate will be 6.5 percent in the financial year 2023-24 while the GDP growth rate in the first quarter of the current financial year is expected to be 8.1 percent. If we continue to grow at this pace for the next 10 years, then in 2027, our economy will be $5.5 trillion,” Zafar Islam said.

ALSO READ |

ALSO READ |

Latest India News