BJP National Executive Meet: Telangana people are paving the way for double engine govt, says PM | Top Quotes

BJP National Executive Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National executive meeting that was held in Hyderabad. He was addressing a massive public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at the city's Parade Grounds. Several party members attended the two-day executive meeting that aims to extend BJP's influence in the southern states.

During his address at the executive meeting on the second day, PM appreciated the people of Telangana for their hard work. He further added that the state is known for its history, culture, art and architecture while the people of the state are a pride for the whole country.

Here are some of the quotes that PM Modi said in the meeting

"In other states too, we have seen that the double-engine govt of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it. Even in Telangana people are paving the way for BJP's double-engine govt", said PM Modi. "BJP is not only making projects of innovation & tech but also providing resources to poor brothers & sisters. We're putting continuous efforts into welfare of Telangana's farmers. In the last 8yrs, the length of NH in Telangana has increased twice; 5000km long network", he added. "In the last 8 yrs, we have initiated various policies for the welfare of the poor, Dalit, backward, and tribal people. That's why people from all sections of society have increased trust in our govt and its policies", said PM Modi. "People of Telangana are known for their hard work. The state's people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us," said PM Modi in Hyderabad "People are perturbed by the corruption and injustice of KCR govt. The state is in loss of Rs 4.5 lakh crore under him. People gave us a good response in recent elections held at different levels in the state", PM Modi said.

