Modi birthday: Wishes pour in as PM turns 72; Nepal PM, President Murmu and others extend greetings

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER). Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72nd on Saturday (September 17)

Modi, India's 15th prime minister, was born on September 17, 1950 in Gujarat’s Vadnagar

BJP will carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees

Modi birthday: Nepal Prime Minister extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 17).

He also wished for his good health and long life.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The President further wished that the nation-building campaign being carried out by PM Modi with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under his leadership.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi, who turned 72nd on Saturday, has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to delivering important speeches at four events.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday calling him the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant “New India” and a symbol of service and dedication.

ALSO READ: Real 'Janta leader': 4 times PM Modi proved that he's one of masses, even by breaking protocols!

Modi, India's 15th prime minister, was born on September 17, 1950 in Gujarat’s Vadnagar.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said with the parallel coordination of welfare of poor, good governance, development, national security and historical reforms, the Prime Minister has fulfilled his resolve to establish 'Maa Bharati' again at the top of the world.

He said all this has been possible only because of a decisive leadership and the unwavering faith of the people in that leadership.

“The life of the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant New India @narendramodi is a symbol of service and dedication. For the first time after independence, by giving their rights to crores of poor, Modi has instilled a sense of hope and faith in them. Today every section of the country is standing with Modi like a rock,” he said.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar also extend their greetings to PM Modi on his birthday today.

At the same time, BJP is also set with plans to make PM Modi's birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.The announcements were made by party general secretary and MP Arun Singh who informed that the party would hold celebrations starting tomorrow till October 2. He said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister's birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a 'Seva Pakhwada'.

"The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups," he said.

"PM Modi's vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need," Singh added.

The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.

"Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives will be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen," he said.

Moreover, a large number of people send their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday using the NaMo App from where wishes can be sent to PM Modi by recording a video message or a photo that can be directly uploaded on the app.NaMo App has added some special modules this year including a chance to include the entire family in one greeting and 'Gift of Seva' which allows users to choose an area where they would like to take a pledge.

The users will also be able to pick moments from PM Modi's life that they most connect with from the virtual exhibition hosted on NaMo App and create a short video which can be shared on social media using the app.

ALSO READ: Decoding Narendra Damodardas Modi: From a tea seller to India's most popular Prime Minister

Latest India News