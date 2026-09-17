PM Modi Birthday 2026: 'Seva Sankalp' bike yatra to begin from Kashi; cover 10 states, over 1,150 villages

New Delhi:

A major 'Seva Sankalp' campaign will be launched on Thursday from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, to mark his 76th birthday. The campaign will feature a large motorcycle journey in which around 500 bikers on 250 motorcycles will travel from Kashi to Vadnagar -- PM Modi's birthplace in Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the bike journey in Kashi.

Special arrangements made in Varanasi

Elaborate preparations have been made in Varanasi for the launch of the campaign. New motorcycles have been brought in specifically for the journey. At around 10 am, 51 bikers participating in the opening ceremony will reach Lalita Ghat. Amid performances by a damru group and the sound of conch shells, the participants will collect Gangajal and proceed to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where they will perform a ritual water offering and offer prayers. Later, at noon, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the 'Seva Sankalp' bike journey at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre.

Journey to cover 10 states and 1,159 villages

The 22-day motorcycle journey will pass through 10 states, 193 districts, 773 tehsils and 1,159 villages. In Uttar Pradesh alone, the campaign is scheduled to pass through 50 districts. The programme will also include an exhibition at the Rudraksh Convention Centre showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public life.

Yogi, Rajnath to perform Maha Rudrabhishek

As part of the day's programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also perform Maha Rudrabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Several prominent leaders are expected to attend the events, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, and UP Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

BJP plans youth outreach through bike campaign

The 'Seva Sankalp' bike journey will involve young bikers and is being planned as an outreach exercise focused on highlighting the government's work. With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, the campaign also comes at a time when political parties are stepping up their engagement with young voters. The BJP plans to use the motorcycle campaign to take its message and details of the government's work to millennials and Gen Z.

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