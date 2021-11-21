PM Modi biggest 'actor' in the country: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest 'nautankibaaz' (actor) in the country, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said, adding that he (PM Modi) entered politics by mistake, else he (PM Modi) would have given a run for money to the actors in the film industry.

While addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Prime Minister Modi is the biggest 'nautankibaaz' in the country, and by mistake, he has entered politics, else what would have happened to the people of the film industry. All the awards would have been won by Modi.”

“After announcing the repeal of three farm laws, the Prime Minister had said that there had been some shortcoming in his 'tapasya' (penance). This tells us what a big actor our Prime Minister is," he added.

Owaisi said the real ‘tapasya’ was done by the farmers in their protests during which around 750 of them died. The AIMIM chief also said Modi doesn’t leave any chance of turning himself into a “hero”.

He said Modi announced the repeal of the farm laws to appease farmers in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

