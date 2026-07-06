PM Modi begins six-day visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand: What's on the agenda

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 6) embarked on a six-day visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, where he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the leaders of all three countries, review key areas of cooperation, interact with business leaders and address members of the Indian diaspora. In his departure statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi said the visit ill further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," Modi said in the statement.

PM Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister will begin his trip with a visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. This would be PM Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia and his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

PM Modi will hold talks with President Prabowo to review progress across the partnership. In Jakarta, the Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian Diaspora. He will also be travelling to Yogyakarta to visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex, reflecting the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries, it said.

India-Australia CEOs forum

From Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Melbourne, Australia, from July 8 to 10 at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

In Melbourne, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Albanese. He will also call on the Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn AC.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum, where he will address a gathering of top business leaders from both countries and will also interact with the Indian diaspora, which the government described as a key pillar of India-Australia relations.

PM Modi's maiden visit to New Zealand

After completing the Australian leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to New Zealand for a two-day visit from July 10 to 11 at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The visit will mark the first state visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades.

In Auckland, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Luxon and review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, which has seen significant progress in the last two years, especially in the areas of trade and commerce and defence.

During his stay in Auckland, the Prime Minister will also interact with prominent business and sports personalities.

In a reflection of the strong people-to-people ties that exist between India and New Zealand, the Prime Minister will address a large gathering of the Indian Diaspora during the visit, the statement said.

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