PM Modi releases audio message to nation on first anniversary of second term in office

Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi released an audio message on the first anniversary of his second term in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first anniversary of his second term in office released an audio message of his address to the nation in which he listed out his government's achievements in the past one year, challenges it faced, talked about making India a self-reliant nation 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and how the country is putting up the fight against coronavirus.

PM Modi talked about migrants, labourers, daily wagers who have been affected the most and undergoing tremendous suffering amid coronavirus crisis.

Boosting hope of 1.3 billion Indians and terming the Rs 20 lakh crore package a "major step" in making the country 'Atamnirbhar' (self-reliant), PM Modi said India will set an example of economic revival to the world which is currently fighting the menace of coronavirus. He said 130 crore Indians can not only surprise the world but can also inspire it.

Expressing gratitude to 130 crore Indians.



Their blessings are a source of immense strength. 🙏🏼



My audio message...https://t.co/PjU92gXVAr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2020

The package for Atamnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan would usher in a new era of opportunities for every Indian, be it farmers, workers, small entrepreneurs or youth associated with startups, Modi said in a letter to citizens on the occasion of completion of the first year of the Modi 2.0 government.

Earlier, in his address to the nation on May 12, the prime minister had announced massive financial incentives on the top of previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of the GDP, saying the coronavirus crisis has provided India with an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

Modi in the letter said there is also a widespread debate on how the economies of various countries, including India’s, will recover.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Art 370 abrogation, CAA, Ram Temple settlement key achievements of Modi govt 2.0, says PM

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.73 lakh mark; deaths at 4,971. Check state-wise list

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage