PM Modi attends Odisha Parba event in Delhi, emphasises govt's efforts to boost eastern region's development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the "Odisha Parba" event in New Delhi. He addressed the event and said that his government considers India's eastern region as the country's growth engine, while the area was considered backward earlier. The event was also attended by Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan.

"There was a time when India's eastern region and the states there were called backward. However, I consider India's eastern region as the country's growth engine. That is why we have prioritised the development of India's eastern region," he said.

The prime minister further said that the investments of Rs 45,000 crore were approved within 100 days of the formation of a new government in the state. The prime minister asserted that his govt is committed to promoting ease of doing business in Odisha.

"The budget that we now allocate to Odisha is three times higher than what it was 10 years ago. We are working rapidly in every sector for Odisha's development and the budget has been increased by 30 per cent this year," Modi added.

Speaking about rich culture of the state, PM Modi said, "Odisha has always been a land of seers and scholars. The way the scholars here took our religious texts to every household and connected the public with those, it has played a crucial role in the cultural prosperity of India."

Furthermore, he added, "Last year, the G20 Summit was held in India. During the G20 Summit, we showcased the photo of the Sun Temple (in Konark). I am also glad that all four doors of the Jagannath temple (in Puri) are open now. Besides, the Ratna Bhandar of the temple is also open."

Notably, "Odisha Parba" is a flagship event conducted by the Odia Samaj, a Delhi-based trust engaged in providing valuable support towards the preservation and promotion of Odia heritage. Odisha Parba was organised from November 22 to November 24 to showcase the rich heritage of Odisha.'

(With inputs from agencies)